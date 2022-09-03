Bank Asia signs agreement with BDBL to expand foreign remittance services

Banking

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 04:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) to expand its foreign remittance services.

Adil Chowdhury, president and managing director (CC) of Bank Asia Ltd and Kazi Alamgir, managing director and CEO of BDBL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in a signing ceremony held at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar of Dhaka, said a press release. 

Under this agreement, Bank Asia will use BDBL's banking channel to provide remittance services through Western Union. BDBL will act as the sub-agent of Bank Asia for providing foreign remittance services to its customers across the country.

SM Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, deputy managing directors, Md Shaminoor Rahman, SEVP and head of MSME, Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, senior vice president and head of Foreign Remittance Department of Bank Asia Ltd, Paritosh Sarker, general manager, Mahbub Morshed Khan, deputy general manager of BDBL, Noor Elahi, country manager and Shihab Hasan, head of Operation of Western Union, were present in the occasion.

