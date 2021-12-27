Bank Asia partners with Inpay for cross-border remittance payment

Bank Asia entered into a partnership with Inpay A/S (Eurogiro) for cross-border remittance payment.

Through this partnership, Bank Asia will be connected with postal organisations globally and consequently people will be able to send and receive money from around the world at any Bank Asia branch, agent banking outlet and digital post office of Bangladesh.

Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md Arfan Ali inaugurated the service Monday at the bank's corporate office in Karwan Bazar.

Inpay A/S CEO Thomas Jul and Head of Asia Pacific at Eurogiro Amol Wagle joined the programme virtually.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, SM Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors along with other high officials of the bank were present in the programme.