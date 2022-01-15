Bank Asia organises ‘BAMLCO Conference 2022’

Bank Asia organised a day-long "BAMLCO Conference 2022" through a digital platform on Saturday.

BFIU Executive Director Kazi Aktarul Islam was the chief guest while Raaj Kumar Khetan, Regional KYC Policy Head at Citibank NA, Singapore and Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director at BFIU, were the special guests of the conference.

Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of the bank, presided over the programme.

Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Shafiuzzaman and Alamgir Hossain were also present at the programme.

Departmental heads, branch heads, Islamic windows heads and other officials totaling around 2,000 employees of the bank attended the conference.