Bank Asia organise training workshop on ‘Trust Fund Management in Payment and Settlement Services’ 

Bank Asia has organised a training workshop on 'Trust Fund Management in Payment and Settlement Services' at Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka, recently.

More than 200 participants participated in the workshop through digital platform and around 50 officers attended physically, read a media release.

Mr. Md. Sazzad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of Bank Asia Ltd was the chief guest of the workshop.

Mr. Anwar Ullah, Deputy Director, Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank, conducted the training as the resource person.

Mr. B M Shahidul Haque, Head of BAITD, Mr. Hossain Ahmad, Chief Information Officer, Mr. Quazi Mortuza Ali, Head of Post Office Banking, Mr. Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, Head of Alternative Delivery Channel, Mr. Subir Kumar Chowdhury, Head of Branch Operations Division and other senior officials from Bank Asia Ltd., were present in the program.