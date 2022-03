Bank Asia observed the Independence Day of Bangladesh with due dignity.

The National Flag was hoisted and the national anthem was performed in front of Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar area, reads a press release.

Bank Asia's President and Managing Director Arfan Ali and Deputy Managing Directors Sazzad Hossain, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Alamgir Hossain, Adil Chowdhury along with other officials were present at the programme.