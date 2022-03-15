Bank Asia launches ‘Neelima’ for women entrepreneurs

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 12:03 pm

"Neelima" is a platform under which training, advice and credit facilities will be provided to women entrepreneurs

Courtesy
Courtesy

Bank Asia has launched "Neelima", a platform for development of women entrepreneurs, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022 on 8 March 2022 at the bank's corporate office.

The event was graced by the presence of Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, executive vice chairperson of Rangs Group as chief guest, Tania Nusrat Zaman, director of Bank Asia Ltd, and Shamim Ara Khanom, managing director of Voice Breeze Bangladesh Ltd, as special guests, said a press release. 

"Neelima" is a platform under which training, advice and credit facilities will be provided to women entrepreneurs.

Credit facilities under "Neelima" include working capital and long-term loans for business expansion at a minimal cost.

The borrowers under "Neelima" will also receive incentives for successful repayment of credit facilities.

Women entrepreneurs can avail the services of 'Neelima' through 129 Bank Asia branches and the bank's expanded network of more than 5,000 agent points all over Bangladesh.

