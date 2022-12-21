Bank Asia Inaugurates 131st Branch at Rampura in Dhaka

21 December, 2022, 11:15 am
Bank Asia Inaugurates 131st Branch at Rampura in Dhaka

Bank Asia Limited inaugurated its 131st branch at Rampura in the capital Dhaka on 20 December, aiming to ensure modern banking services for local people.

The branch was inaugurated by Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Director of Bank Asia, along with Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director of the bank, read a media release.

Md. Sazzad Hossain, S. M. Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors along with other officials of the bank and local dignitaries were also present at the event.

