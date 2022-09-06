Bank Asia holds certificate awarding ceremony of 59th Foundation Training Course

Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia held a certificate awarding ceremony of the 59th Foundation Training Course for the channel banking division's business officers recently.

Md Sazzad Hossain, DMD and COO of the bank, awarded the certificates among fifty business officers in the concluding ceremony of the training course as the chief guest, said a press release.

BM Shahidul Haque, head of Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development (BAITD), Quazi Mortuza Ali, head of Post Office Banking, Mohammad Munzur Rashid, head of Lamatia branch, Md Zakir Hossain Bhuiyain, head of Financial Inclusion & Financial Literacy (FIFL) Department and Mahbubul Hasan, head of Agent Banking, were present in the programme at BAITD in Lalmatia, Dhaka.