Bank Asia & HISHAB signs agreement on voice banking services

Bank Asia and HISHAB signed an agreement to ensure Voice Banking Services for customers. Md. Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director of the bank and Zubair Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, HISHAB, signed the agreement on their respective sides on 22 November 2021 at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, states a press release.

Mohammad Borhanuddin, Md. Sazzad Hossain, S. M. Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank and Fayadan Hossain, COO, Mio Ahmed, Chief Sales Officer of HISHAB along with other high officials of both organizations were present in the program.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company HISAB has provided technical support for "Voice Banking" service which will be conducted by AI-run Telephony Artificial Neural Network. The engine will recognize the voice of the caller and will be able to follow customers' instructions over the phone. No internet connection or apps is needed to avail the service. This is the first ever engine able to recognize Bangla instructions.