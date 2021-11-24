Bank Asia & HISHAB signs agreement on voice banking services

Banking

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 11:32 am

Related News

Bank Asia & HISHAB signs agreement on voice banking services

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company HISAB has provided technical support for “Voice Banking” service which will be conducted by AI-run Telephony Artificial Neural Network. The engine will recognize the voice of the caller and will be able to follow customers’ instructions over the phone

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 11:32 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia and HISHAB signed an agreement to ensure Voice Banking Services for customers. Md. Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director of the bank and Zubair Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, HISHAB, signed the agreement on their respective sides on 22 November 2021 at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, states a press release.   

Mohammad Borhanuddin, Md. Sazzad Hossain, S. M. Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank and Fayadan Hossain, COO, Mio Ahmed, Chief Sales Officer of HISHAB along with other high officials of both organizations were present in the program. 

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company HISAB has provided technical support for "Voice Banking" service which will be conducted by AI-run Telephony Artificial Neural Network. The engine will recognize the voice of the caller and will be able to follow customers' instructions over the phone. No internet connection or apps is needed to avail the service. This is the first ever engine able to recognize Bangla instructions. 

 

Bank Asia / HISHAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’