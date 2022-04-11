Bank Asia gets new additional managing director

Bank Asia gets new additional managing director

Bank Asia Limited has promoted Adil Chowdhury as the new additional managing director.

Prior to his promotion, Chowdhury was the deputy managing director of the bank, said a press release on Monday (11 April).

Adil Chowdhury has over two decades of banking experience with more than 15 years of international exposure, most recently serving as the director of The Bank of Nova Scotia (Canada) in Hong Kong and Singapore. He brings with him his international banking, group treasury, regulatory laws and comprehensive enterprise-wide operations experiences to Bank Asia Ltd. 

He embarked on his professional journey as deputy manager in Credit Agricole Indosuez, Dhaka in 1995. After serving there for more than 3 years, he joined the American Express Bank (Dhaka).

In 1999, Chowdhury joined as the head of Treasury at The Bank of Nova Scotia (Dhaka), where he set up the treasury department, and ensured governance and practices. 

In 2001, he was relocated to The Bank of Nova Scotia in Hong Kong where he was responsible for business development and strategic planning that covered financial institutions for 13 countries in Asia. He was promoted as the director, International Funding under Group Treasury at The Bank of Nova Scotia, Singapore, in January 2011, where his mandate covered the Asia Pacific Region and Middle East North Africa, managing a portfolio of $9 billion while serving central banks and government investment agencies.

Back in 1990, Chowdhury was selected as one of the most outstanding international students in American universities and colleges based on academic achievements and was awarded "Who's Who Student Certificate of Merit". 

He has a bachelor's degree with honours in Electrical Engineering in VLSI Design from University of Texas at Austin, USA and an MBA from Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, Canada. 

Chowdhury holds several International Financial Markets Regulatory and Practices (FMRP) certifications from different countries and regions. 

