Bank Asia donates Tk50 lakh to Sena Kalyan Sangstha

Banking

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:18 pm

Bank Asia has donated Tk50 lakh to Sena Kalyan Sangstha for the welfare of the people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Md Sazzad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank handed over the donation money to Major General Mohammed Saidul Islam, ndc, psc, Chairman of Sena Kalyan Sangstha on 26 August, said a press release.

Tanfiz Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP of the Bank along with other high officials from both organisations were present at the programme at SKS Tower in Mohakhali.

