Bank Asia donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

Banking

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 09:05 pm

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Bank Asia donated blankets to the Prime Minister's relief fund for the underprivileged people of the country.

Director of Bank Asia Enam Chowdhury handed over the sample of blanket to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, the Prime Minister's principal secretary, in a programme at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her Ganabhaban residence.

Bank Asia

