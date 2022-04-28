Bank Asia declares 15% cash dividend for FY 2021

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 08:15 pm
28 April, 2022, 08:15 pm

Bank Asia has declared a 15% cash dividend at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Thursday (28 April). 

The bank's Vice Chairman Mohd Safwan Choudhury presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The AGM began at 11:00 am where all the participants including the bank's shareholders and Board of Directors joined with their unique credentials. 

The bank had communicated every detail of the virtual AGM with its shareholders earlier due to digital arrangement. 

Vice Chairmen Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee MA Baqui Khalily, Directors Enam Chowdhury, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Maj Gen (retd.) Mohammad Matiur Rahman, Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Tania Nusrat Zaman, Nafees Khundker, President & Managing Director Arfan Ali, Company Secretary SM Anisuzzman, other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM. 

Shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the bank and approved the accounts for the year 2021. 

 

