Bank Asia celebrates Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh

Bank Asia celebrated the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh in a lively event today.

The programme started with hoisting of national flag with national anthem at the bank's corporate office at Karwan Bazar in the capital, reads a press release.

Freedom fighters Saad Zaglul Abbas, Shohrab and Sheikh Abdur Rashid graced the programme as honorable guests.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of Board Executive Committee of the bank; Tania Nusrat Zaman, Director; Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director were also present at the programme.

Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, director, joined the programme online.

One-minute silence was observed in honor of martyrs of the Liberation War in the programme.

Freedom fighters shared their memories of independence. Patriotic songs, recitation of poems and dance were performed by the Bank Asia Cultural Team. Deputy Managing Directors, Heads of Department along with other officials were present at the programme.