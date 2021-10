Bank Asia recently conferred 10 Digital Post Office (DPO) entrepreneurs with Banking Trainer Award.

Directorate of Post Director General Md Siraz Uddin was the chief guest of the handover ceremony held at Dak Bhaban, Agargaon, said a press release.

Bank Asia Managing Director and President Md Afran Ali chaired the programme where Head of Post Office Banking Quazi Mortuza Ali, along with other high officials from Bank Asia and Directorate of Post were present.