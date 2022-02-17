Bank Asia awarded 1st prize by South Asian Federation of Accountants

Bank Asia Limited became the 1 st prize winner in South Asia for Best Presented Annual Report 2020 (Private Sector Banks) and SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2020 awarded by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

This year Bank Asia has been awarded "Overall Winner" in the SAARC countries, said a press release.

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Sri Lanka organised the prize giving ceremony through a virtual platform recently.

Md Sazzad Hossain, DMD and COO and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil FCA, CFO of Bank Asia Limited received the award from Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, the president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

Md Kamruzzaman, the deputy CFO of the bank were also present in the ceremony among others.