Bank Asia awarded 1st prize by South Asian Federation of Accountants

Banking

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:10 am

Bank Asia awarded 1st prize by South Asian Federation of Accountants

This year Bank Asia has been awarded “Overall Winner” in the SAARC countries

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited became the 1 st prize winner in South Asia for Best Presented Annual Report 2020 (Private Sector Banks) and SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2020 awarded by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

This year Bank Asia has been awarded "Overall Winner" in the SAARC countries, said a press release. 

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Sri Lanka organised the prize giving ceremony through a virtual platform recently.

Md Sazzad Hossain, DMD and COO and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil FCA, CFO of Bank Asia Limited received the award from Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, the president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

Md Kamruzzaman, the deputy CFO of the bank were also present in the ceremony among others.

Bank Aisa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

21h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

19h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

23h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

11h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

13h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

13h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work