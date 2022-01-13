Bank Asia arranges foundation training for the newly appointed business officers

The Foundation Training Course for the newly appointed Business Officers of Post Office Banking Department of Bank Asia Ltd was completed on Tuesday (11 January.

A total of 25 business officers attended the training course which was held at Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development (BAITD) in Lalmatia, Dhaka, said a press release.

Bank Asia Ltd DMD and COO Md Sazzad Hossain was present in the closing ceremony of the course.

Quazi Mortuza Ali, head of post office banking and Krisna Saha, head of Lalmatia branch along with other officials were present at the ceremony.