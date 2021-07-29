Bank AD branches to remain open on next Saturday, Wednesday at Agrabad, Khatungonj

The banks will keep their authorised dealer (AD) branches open at Agrabad and Khatungonj of Chattogram on next Saturday and Wednesday.



Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard on Thursday to ensure smooth operation of export and import activities of the country.

Clients will be served from 10am to 3pm on those days, according to the central bank notice.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Wednesday instructing the banks to remain closed on Sunday and Wednesday of the next week.

Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country, the central bank made the decision.

On 2, 3, and 5 August, banking hours will be increased for one hour, allowing banks to operate from 10am to 2:30pm.

Another circular from Bangladesh Bank said the duration of interbank transactions has been re-fixed during the ongoing lockdown to halt the sharp rise of coronavirus infections in the country.

The presentment cut off time for high value clearing through the Bangladesh Automated Clearing House (BACH) will be 12pm while the return cut off time will be 1.30pm, as per a BB circular issued Thursday.

The presentment cut off time for regular value clearing is 12.30pm while the return cut off time is 3pm, it added. But, the existing time of BEFTN will remain unchanged.

As per the circular, the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be from 10am to 2.30pm, but the duration of interbank transactions for custom related tax, fee and charge will be from 10am to 3.30pm.

Moreover, Bangladesh Bank earlier directed all banks and financial institutions to operate on a limited scale after Eid, from 25 July to 5 August, during the 14-day strict lockdown imposed from 23 July to curb Covid-19 infections.

