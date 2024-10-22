Bank accounts of Hasina's defence adviser Gen Tarique Ahmed, family frozen

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:21 pm

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's security affairs adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered banks and non-bank financial institutions to freeze all accounts of Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and his family members.

The anti-money laundering agency sent letters to financial institutions in this regard today (22 October).

In the letter, the BFIU ordered banks and NBFIs to halt transactions in personal accounts in the names of Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, his wife Shaheen Siddique, two daughters Nooreen Tasmia Siddique and Bushra Siddique, and their privately owned entities for 30 days under the Money Laundering Act, 2012. 

Besides, banks have also been ordered to suspend the use of any lockers opened under the names of the said individuals for 30 days.

The letter states that the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Rules, 2019 will be applicable in the case of suspending transactions.

Gen Tarique served Sheikh Hasina as her defence and security adviser since she came to power in 2009.

