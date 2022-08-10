Bangladesh Krishi Bank signs MoU with ICAB

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 08:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) regarding the verification of updated audit reports and audited financial statements submitted by loan applicants to BKB.

BKB Managing Director Md Ismail Hossain and ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions at a programme held at CA Bhavan in Kawran Bazar on Wednesday, said a press release.

The Vice Presidents of ICAB NKA Mobin, Fouzia Haque and the Deputy General Manager of Credit Division of BKB, Mohammad Moinul Islam, the Board Secretary and Chief Public Relations Officer (Deputy General Manager) of BKB, Kazi Mohammad Nozre Moin, along with other executives of both organisations, were also present on the occasion.
 

