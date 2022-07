The Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Md Ismail Hossain has greeted the newly appointed Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder on Tuesday (12 July).

Abdur Rouf Talukder, a senior secretary at the finance ministry, was appointed as the 12th governor of the Bangladesh Bank for a four-year term on 11 June.

He succeeded former governor Fazle Kabir, whose tenure as the central bank chief ended on 3 July.