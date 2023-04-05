Bangladesh Bank's server down, internet banking disrupted

The Bangladesh Bank's server has gone down, disrupting internet banking.

The National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) -- which was introduced to facilitate card based interbank electronic payments originating from handles -- is also down as a result.

The NPSB transactions worth Tk400 crore per day. When its offline, these transactions are also halted.

The system went down 12pm on Wednesday and could not be restored till now, confirmed a Bangladesh Bank official on the condition of anonymity.

The Business Standard hasn't been able to verify why the server crashed.

More to follow...