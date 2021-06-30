Bangladesh Bank warns banks, MFSs of cyber attacks; issues lockdown guidelines

Highlights:

Inter-bank cheque transactions above Tk5 lakh between 11.30am to 1pm

Cheques below Tk5 lakh can be transacted from 12pm to 2pm

Maximum daily transaction limit of Tk10 lakh for individuals; Tk25 lakh for organisations

10 transaction per day for indiviudals; 20 for institutional customers

The central bank has instructed banks and mobile finance service (MSF) providers to be prepared to deal with cyber-attacks during the lockdown.

In an instruction issued by the Bangladesh Bank Payment Systems Department, relevant organisations have been asked to keep a close watch on electronic transactions in their systems.

The central bank has cautioned against phishing scams through e-mails, ransomware etc, urging for strict monitoring of systems and databases.

At the same time, the note asked for vigilance and spreading awareness of frauds related to transactions centring on Covid-19 through social media, e-mails, phone calls etc.

The payment systems department has also set the time and amount of transactions through various arrangements of the central bank.

The timeframe for inter-bank cheque transactions above Tk5 lakh have been set between 11.30am to 1pm, while cheques below Tk5 lakh can be transacted from 12pm to 2pm.

In addition, the transaction limit through internet banking has been raised.

For individuals, the maximum daily transaction limit has been fixed at Tk10 lakh. A maximum of Tk3 lakh can be transacted each time.

On the other hand, maximum limit of daily transactions is Tk25 lakh for organisations and institutions and a maximum of Tk5 lakh can be transacted at a time.

The maximum number of daily transactions are 10 for individual customers and 20 for institutional customers.

Throughout the strict lockdown, to be enforced from tomorrow, banks will operate from 10am to 1:30pm.