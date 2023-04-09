Bangladesh Bank starts releasing new Taka notes for exchange from today

Banking

UNB
09 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:10 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank starts releasing new Taka notes for exchange from today

UNB
09 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has started releasing new Taka notes for exchange from Sunday (9 April) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at specific branches of scheduled banks.

The central bank in a notification said that until 17 April (except weekends and public holidays), these notes will be available through certain branches of banks in the Dhaka region and through the offices of Bangladesh Bank.

At this time, new notes of Tk 5, 10, 20, and 50 will be exchanged in a special system.

According to the central bank, the same person cannot receive new notes more than once. However, while withdrawing the notes, one can take any amount of metal coins from the counter against the money.

The new notes are available at these bank branches -- Jatrabari branch of NCC Bank, Abdul Gani Road Corporate branch of Janata Bank, National Press Club Corporate branch of Agrani Bank, Mirpur branch of NRB Global Bank, Karwan Bazar branch of Southeast Bank, Bashundhara City branch of Social Islami Bank (Panthapath), Chak Bazar branch of Uttara Bank, Ramna Corporate branch of Sonali Bank, Uttara branch of Dhaka Bank, Gulshan branch of IFIC Bank, Mohakhali branch of National Bank, Mohammadpur branch of First Security Islami Bank, Rajarbagh branch of Janata Bank, and Sadarghat branch of Pubali Bank.

Besides, the new notes are available at Southeast Bank's Kakrail branch, One Bank's Basabo branch, BRAC Bank's Shyamoli branch, Dutch-Bangla Bank's SME & Agriculture branch in Dakshin Khan, Premier Bank's Banani branch, Bank Asia Dhanmondi branch, The City Bank's Begum Rokeya Sarani branch, Al-Arafa Islami Bank's Nandipara branch, Prime Bank's Elephant Road branch, Mercantile Bank's Narayanganj branch, Exim Bank's Shimrail branch, Islami Bank Bangladesh's Gazipur Chowrasta branch, UCBL's Gazipur Chowrasta branch, Uttara Bank's Savar branch, Mutual Trust Bank's Savar branch and Trust Bank's Keraniganj branch.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / New Notes / Eid 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

2h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

1h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

19h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs