Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited

Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited has signed a participatory refinance agreement with the Bangladesh Bank under "Refinance Scheme against Term Loan to CMSME Sector" at the Bangladesh Bank Head Office on Wednesday (24 August).

The Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser was the special guest, said a press release.

Director of SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank Md Jaker Hossain and Managing Director and CEO of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited Abul Kashem Md Shirin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md Obaidul Hoque and other high officials from Bangladesh Bank and Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited were present in the programme.