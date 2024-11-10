Bangladesh Bank restructures board as 3 new directors join

Imposing secrecy now gives the wrong message to the masses and creates the impression that the BB is not able to control the situation. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The Bangladesh Bank has restructured its Board of Directors by adding three new members.

The development came through a board meeting today (10 November), confirmed the central bank's Executive Director and Spokesperson Husne Ara Shikha to The Business Standard.

The three new directors are Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Nazma Mubarek, the secretary of the Financial Institutions Division.

Shikha said today's board meeting also set and passed the area of responsibility of the six-member taskforce which was formed back in September to conduct reform works in the banking sector.

This taskforce will assess the current financial situation, distressed assets and major risks in the banking sector, according to a central bank circular issued on 11 September.

It will also review the financial indicators of weak banks, liquidity situation, assess the actual condition of loans, provision deficit, net capital, and actual value of assets of the banks. It will also work on the segregation of distressed assets, added the circular.

The central bank spokesperson said the board today was also formally briefed about the writ petition regarding the Beximco Group.

Based on the petition, the High Court on 19 September directed the Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies and attach all its assets.

The court also asked the central bank to repatriate money allegedly laundered by Salman F Rahman, the group's owner. The central bank was also instructed to submit a report to the court within four weeks regarding the implementation of the order.

Moreover, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 1 October refused to stay the High Court order by passing a 'no order' ruling on a petition filed by Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited.

A receiver, in legal terms, is an independent and impartial person appointed as a custodian of a person or entity's property, finances, general assets, or business operations. Receivers can be appointed by courts, government regulators, or private entities.

The receiver's role is to manage assets in accordance with the law, typically to repay debts or oversee business operations in the best interest of creditors.