Bangladesh Bank to release new notes ahead of Eid

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will release new notes in the market from 9-17 April on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notes will be distributed from all branches of the central bank's scheduled banks across the country (except the government holidays), said a press release issued on 29 March.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will release new notes of Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, and Tk50 denominations.

The new notes will be distributed from – NCC Bank Ltd, Jatrabari branch, Dhaka, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, Babu Bazar branch, Dhaka, Pubali Bank Ltd, Sadarghat branch, Dhaka, Janata Bank Ltd, Abdul Gani Road Corporate branch, Dhaka, Agrani Bank Ltd, Jatiya Press Club Corporate branch , Dhaka, Rupali Bank Ltd, local office, Dhaka, Exim Bank Ltd, Motijheel branch, Dhaka, Sonali Bank Ltd, Ramna Corporate branch, Dhaka, One Bank Ltd, Basabo branch, Dhaka, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd, Nandipara branch, Dhaka, NCC Bank Ltd, Malibag branch, Dhaka, Agrani Bank Ltd, Rampura TV branch, Dhaka, AB Bank Ltd, Pragati Sarani branch, Dhaka, Premier Bank Ltd, Bashundhara branch, Dhaka, Premier Bank Ltd, Banani branch, Dhaka, Bank Asia Ltd, Banani-11 branch, Dhaka, IFIC Bank Ltd, Gulshan branch, Dhaka, National Bank Ltd, Mohakhali branch, Dhaka, Southeast Bank Ltd, Karwan Bazar branch, Dhaka, Social Islami Bank Ltd, Bashundhara City (Panthapath) branch, Dhaka, Prime Bank Ltd, Elephant Road branch, Dhaka, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, Newmarket branch, Dhaka, Bank Asia Ltd, Dhanmondi branch, Dhaka, Southeast Bank Ltd, Mohammadpur branch, Dhaka, BRAC Bank Ltd, Shyamoli branch, Dhaka, Sonali Bank Ltd, Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan branch, Dhaka, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, Mirpur branch, Dhaka, Exim Bank Ltd, Mirpur branch, Dhaka, The City Bank Ltd, Begum Rokeya Sarani branch, Dhaka, Janata Bank Ltd, Rajnigandha, Dhaka (Formerly Kachukshet Corporate branch, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, SME & Agriculture branch, Dakshinkhan, Dhaka, United Commercial Bank Ltd, Gausul Azam Avenue branch, Dhaka, Rupali Bank Ltd, Uttara Model Town Corp: branch, Dhaka, Sonali Bank Ltd, Court Building branch, Gazipur, Mercantile Bank Ltd, Narayanganj branch, Narayanganj, Exim Bank Ltd, Shimrail branch, Narayanganj, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Kachpur branch, Narayanganj, Premier Bank Ltd, Narayanganj branch, Narayanganj, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, Savar branch, Savar, Trust Bank Ltd, Keraniganj branch, Keraniganj.