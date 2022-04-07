Bangladesh Bank to release new notes from 20 April

Banking

BSS
07 April, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 05:45 pm

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will release new currency notes of Taka 10, 20, 50 and 100 denominations in the market ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr from 20 April.

The new notes will be distributed from all branches of Bangladesh Bank across the country every day until 28 April, said a press release here today.

The new note distribution will remain closed on the government holidays, the release added.

The notes will also be distributed from Jatrabari Branch of the NCC Bank, Abdul Ghoni Road Corporate Branch of the Janata Bank, Jatiya Press Club Branch of the Agrani Bank, Mirpur Branch of the Global Islami Bank, Kawran Bazar Branch of the South East Bank, Bashundhara City (Panthapath) Branch of the Social Islami Bank, Chawkbazar Branch of the Uttara Bank, Ramna Corporate Branch of the Sonali Bank, Uttara Branch of the Dhaka Bank, Gulshan Branch of the IFIC Bank, Mohakhali Branch of the National Bank, Mohammadpur Branch of the First Security Islami Bank, Rajarbagh Branch of the Janata Bank, Sadargath Branch of the Pubali Bank, Kakrail Branch of the South East Bank, Basabo Branch of the One Bank, Shemoli Branch of the Brac Bank, SME and Agriculture Branch of Dakhinkahn of the Dutch Bangla Bank, Banani-11 Branch of the Bank Asia, Dhanmondi Branch of the Bank Asia, Begum Rokeya Sarani Branch of the City Bank, Nandi Para Branch of the Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Elephant Road Branch of the Prime Bank, Jatiya Sangsad Branch of the Sonali Bank, Pragati Sarani Branch of the AB Bank Limited, Narayanganj Branch of the Marcantile Bank, Shimrail Branch of the Exim Bank, Gazipur Cowrasta Branch of the Islami Bank, Gazipur Cowrasta Branch of the UCBL and Savar Branch of the Uttara Bank.

A person will be allowed to collect notes once.

