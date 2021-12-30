Bangladesh Bank recognises UCB for CMSME loan disbursement

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir is handing over the appreciation letter to Arif Quadri, managing director of UCB. Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has received an appreciation letter from Bangladesh Bank on achieving the top position for successful implementation of the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) Covid-19 stimulus package in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the appreciation letter to Arif Quadri, managing director of UCB, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a financial stimulus package was announced to facilitate cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) to tackle the global pandemic Covid-19 and revive the country's economic activities and business environment.

According to the press release, UCB, fulfilling hundred percent implementation of the CMSME stimulus package, disbursed an amount of Tk1,250 crore in the first phase, which is the highest in the industry.