Bangladesh Bank re-fixes commemorative gold coin price

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 06:33 pm

The price will be effective from 9 March

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the prices of commemorative gold coins marking 'International Mother Language Day-2000', 'Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 1920-2020', and 'Golden Jubilee of Independence 1971-2021'.

From now, a 22-carat gold commemorative coin, each weighing 10-gram, will cost Tk68,000, said a central bank press release today.

The Bangladesh Bank increased the prices of such coins considering the rise of gold prices in the current market, the release said. 

The price will be effective from 9 March.

