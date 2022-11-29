Cenbank decides to permit MFS providers to bring remittances directly

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 08:26 pm

The Bangladesh Bank has decided to allow mobile financial service (MFS) providers to bring remittances directly.

The central bank will accord permission to the MFS providers for which they will have to apply to Bangladesh Bank by 31 December this year.

On Tuesday (29 November), Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular allowing licensed MFS providers to repatriate wage remittances in association with internationally recognised online payment gateway service providers, banks, digital wallets, card schemes and aggregators abroad.

According to the circular, MFS providers shall have standing arrangements with these counterparts abroad. They will receive foreign currency in their accounts and equivalent taka value will be credited to the wage earners' mobile financial accounts.

The circular allowed wage earners to open mobile financial accounts in taka through proper e-KYC, among others.

Until now, MFS providers used to bring remittances through a foreign bank or financial institution and deliver the money to the MFS accounts of customers.

The approved providers can bring direct remittance and the customer will receive it quickly from now on.

The Bangladeshi Bank will provide settlement account services to the MFS providers. Designated banks shall transfer the fund, on receipt in their Nostro accounts, to settlement accounts in equivalent taka of MFS providers, the circular added.

Nostro account is the account of Bangladeshi banks in foreign banks for payment of foreign liabilities in foreign currency. Through this account, the LC payment of the respective product seller is made to the foreign bank account on behalf of the customer.

A senior official of the central bank told The Business Standard that the initiative by the central bank will ease the repatriation of wage remittances.

"This will support local wallets like bKash and Rocket to repatriate wage remittances. It will also stop its drainage through unofficial channels," he added.

