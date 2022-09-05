Bangladesh Bank, National Housing Finance sign deal for disbursement of term loans

National Housing Finance and Investments Limited (NHFIL) has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) to provide benefits to customers through refinancing program named "Refinance Scheme against Term Loans to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium (CMSME) sector."

BB Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar attended the August 24 event as the chief guesst, reads a press release issued in this regard.

NHFIL MD Md Mohammad Shamsul Islam signed the agreement with SME and Special Programs Department of BB Director Md Zaker Hussain.

Besides, BB Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser, special guest of the event, executive directors Sirajul Islam and Obaidul Haque and other officials were also present at the programme.