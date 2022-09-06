Bangladesh Bank, National Housing Finance sign agreement for disbursement of term loans

National Housing Finance and Investments Limited (NHFIL) entered into an agreement with Bangladesh Bank on 24 August 2022 to provide benefits to customers through a refinancing program named "Refinance Scheme against Term Loans to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium (CMSME) sector", reads a press release.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar (Chief Guest), Md Mohammad Shamsul Islam, Managing Director of National Housing Finance and Investments Limited, signed the agreement with Md. Zaker Hussain, Director of SME and Special Programs Department of Bangladesh Bank.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser (Special Guest), Executive Director Sirajul Islam, Obaidul Haque, and other officials was also present.