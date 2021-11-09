Bangladesh Bank, Mercantile Bank sign agreement on tourism refinance

MD and CEO of Mercantile Bank and general manager at Off-Site Supervision Department of Bangladesh Bank sign the agreement on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to provide working capital loans or investment facilities to give salaries to the employees of hotels, motels, theme parks of the tourism sector under refinance scheme.

The signing event took place on Tuesday at the conference room of Bangladesh Bank's Off-Site Supervision Department, situated in the capital, said a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md Anwarul Islam, general manager at Off-Site Supervision Department of Bangladesh Bank, have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank's Md Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy general manager; Md Lutful Haider Pasha, joint director; SM Khaled Abdullah, deputy director of Off-Site Supervision Department and Mercantile Bank's Shamim Ahmed, senior vice-president and head of CRMD and SFU; AHM Didarul Alam, FAVP of CRMD, among others, also attended the signing ceremony.