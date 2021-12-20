Bangladesh Bank launches software to speed up pension, allowances distribution

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:17 pm

Bangladesh Bank launches software to speed up pension, allowances distribution

The software ‘Govt e-Transaction Processing Hub’ will play a vital role in strengthening the government expenditure management

File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

To ensure better distribution of pension and other allowances under the government's social safety net, the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday launched a software named "Government e-Transaction Processing Hub (GeTPH)".
 
According to the central bank officials, the new software will work as a system of electronic transactions for Government to Person (G2P).
 
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir said through automation the GeTPH software will play a vital role in strengthening the government expenditure management.
 
The central bank's IT team has developed the software as per the government direction, he stated.  
 
After a couple of months' piloting, the software now started its official journey to make the G2P transactions -- like allowances for freedom fighters, widows, adults and persons with disability, pension, bills of various autonomous organisations, profit and capital of national savings certificates, student scholarships and stipends, etc -- smoother.
 
Terming the Bangladesh Bank as the payment gateway of the government, Abdur Rauf Talukder, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Finance, said earlier the distribution of government allowances to person took three-six months. 
 
"With the new software of the Bangladesh Bank, the service will now be faster. This will also save time as well as minimise the government expenses," he adds.  
 
 

