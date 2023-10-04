Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 7.25% to tame inflation

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 07:15 pm

Earlier in June, the Bangladesh Bank had increased the policy rate from 6% to 6.5%.

File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank has decided to increase the policy rate, also known as repo rate, by 75 basis points to 7.25% to contain inflation by making money costlier.

The decision was taken at the monetary policy committee meeting held today.

The central bank policy rate is the interest rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks.

Earlier in June, the Bangladesh Bank had increased the policy rate from 6% to 6.5%.

The policy rate hike will increase treasury bill rates which will push the lending rate up as the reference lending rate is linked with treasury bill rates.

The reference lending rate, also known as SMART (six-month moving average rate of Treasury bill), surged to 7.20% in September, the highest in six months, as Bangladesh stopped money creation through devolvement for deficit financing to curb money supply amid rising inflation.

