Bangladesh Bank, IBBL sign agreement on Automated Challan System   

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has signed agreement with Bangladesh Bank for collecting payment of government revenue and fees through Automated Challan System.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the programme as chief guest on Tuesday, said a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of respective institutions. A.K.M. Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of IBBL along with executives from both institutions attended the program.

Government revenue and fees including income tax and passport fee can be paid through this service from Branches and Sub-Branches of IBBL.

