Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate to tighten money flow

Banking

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate to tighten money flow

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 03:54 pm
Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate to tighten money flow

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has unveiled monetary policy today for new fiscal year with raising policy rate and cutting down private sector credit growth aiming to check inflation by tightening money flow in the market.

The policy rate also known as repo rate was increased to 5.50% from 5% in the new monetary policy the governor announced today.

Private sector credit growth ceiling has se to 14.1% for next fiscal year, down from 14.8% that was set for outgoing fiscal year.

The central bank will introduce a new refinance line of credit for import-substituting products to minimise import dependency and save valuable foreign exchange reserves.

The LC margins for luxury goods, fruits, non-cereal foods, canned and processed foods will be increased comprehensively to discourage their imports.

BB will continue its support to implement the government's ongoing stimulus packages alongside BB's refinance schemes in the face of new adversities, including the Russia-Ukraine war in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Economy / Top News

Monetary Policy / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

2h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

5h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

6h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

6h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

18h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

18h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years