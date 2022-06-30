Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate to tighten money flow

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has unveiled monetary policy today for new fiscal year with raising policy rate and cutting down private sector credit growth aiming to check inflation by tightening money flow in the market.

The policy rate also known as repo rate was increased to 5.50% from 5% in the new monetary policy the governor announced today.

Private sector credit growth ceiling has se to 14.1% for next fiscal year, down from 14.8% that was set for outgoing fiscal year.

The central bank will introduce a new refinance line of credit for import-substituting products to minimise import dependency and save valuable foreign exchange reserves.

The LC margins for luxury goods, fruits, non-cereal foods, canned and processed foods will be increased comprehensively to discourage their imports.

BB will continue its support to implement the government's ongoing stimulus packages alongside BB's refinance schemes in the face of new adversities, including the Russia-Ukraine war in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic.