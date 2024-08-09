Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf resigns

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 09:12 pm

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has resigned from his post citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation letter to the Finance Ministry at 3:00pm today (9 August).

Talukder is the latest to join a long line of officials from government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions who have resigned in the wake of the ouster of the Awami League-led government earlier this week.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, he has not been attending office since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 5 August in the face of a mass uprising led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Earlier on Wednesday (7 August), four deputy governors of the Bangladesh Bank agreed to resign today in the face of condemnation of officials.

Among them, only deputy governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman submitted a resignation letter to executive director-1 of the central bank while the others assured they would resign soon.

They were escorted out of their offices by protesting officials who accused them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

Earlier on that day, Bangladesh bank officials called for the resignation of the governor of Bangladesh Bank and four deputy governors, accusing them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

