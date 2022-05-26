Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

General Managers (GM) and Deputy General Managers (DGM) of Bangladesh Bank will be designated as directors, additional directors from now on.

The human resources department-1 of the central bank on Thursday issued a circular in this regard. The decision will be in effect immediately.

As per the circular, general section's GMs will be directors and DGM will be additional directors.

Besides, statistics section GMs will be directors (statistics), DGMs will be additional directors (statistics) while research sector GMs will be directors (research) and DGMs will be additional directors (research) and others designation will be changed as per their department.

Though designations have been changed, salaries and allowances will remain unchanged.