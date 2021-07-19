Bangladesh Bank further relaxes loan repayment

Banking

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:18 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank further relaxes loan repayment

Earlier, a circular issued on 5 July stated that the non-bank financial institutions can not default customers, if they pay half of the June instalment by 31 August

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:18 pm
Bangladesh Bank further relaxes loan repayment

Bangladesh Bank has further relaxed repayment of loans by allowing the borrowers to make their due payments to non-bank financial institutions in more instalments, considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A circular by the central bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM) on Monday said non-bank financial institutions' borrowers will be able to repay the rest of their June instalment with the last instalment of their loan.

However, if any customer wants, they can pay the due in advance.

Earlier, a circular issued on 5 July stated that the non-bank financial institutions can not default customers, if they pay half of the June instalment by 31 August. The remaining half of the instalment will have to be paid with the next instalment.

According to the DFIM circular sent to chief executives of financial institutions, loans, leases and advances cannot be classified if borrowers can repay at least 50% of their June instalments by 31 August, on the basis of the financial institution-customer relationship.

"In this case, the remainder of the instalment payable till June will be paid with the last instalment. Besides, other instalments have to be paid in time," it added.

"Businesses are facing downturns due to the [recently relaxed] nationwide lockdown as the Covid-19 situation deteriorated. This decision has been taken to reduce the pressure of the financial institutions' customers to repay the loan," said a senior DFIM official.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / loan repayment / DFIM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses