Bangladesh Bank eases online visa fee payment

Banking

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 01:56 pm

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has eased online visa processing fee payment allowing international cards to be used for online payments of visa processing fees.

In a circular issued on Wednesday (13 July), the central bank said that authorised dealers may issue international cards in the name of officials designated by nominated agents.

"To facilitate smooth transactions, it has been decided that international cards (debit/prepaid) may be used for online payments of visa processing fees. In this context Authorised Dealers (ADs) may issue international cards in the name of official designated by nominated agents," the circular read.

BB advised the authorised dealers to report foreign exchange transactions through international cards on account of visa processing fees to Foreign Exchange Operation Department of the central bank.

