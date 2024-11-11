Bangladesh Bank eases import of 11 essentials for Ramadan

Banking

UNB
11 November, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank eases import of 11 essentials for Ramadan

The central bank said this decision has been taken to facilitate transactions in the case of imports and the facility will be applicable till 31 March 2025

UNB
11 November, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:59 pm
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed delayed payment of bills for importing 11 essential food items ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The products are – rice, wheat, onion, pulses, edible oil, sugar, eggs, chickpeas, peas, spices and dates.

The foreign exchange policy department of BB issued a circular in this regard today (11 November) and sent it to the top executives of the bank for immediate execution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The notification stated, "In order to maintain the price at a reasonable level and smooth supply of necessary food items during the holy month of Ramadan, it has been decided to allow import of rice, wheat, onion, pulse, edible oil, sugar, egg, chickpea, pea, spices and dates on usance terms on up to 90 days under supplier's or buyer's credit."

The central bank said this decision has been taken to facilitate transactions in the case of imports and the facility will be applicable till 31 March 2025. 

This decision will help the importers to import these products. Because the demand for these products increases during and before Ramadan.

Earlier, on 6 November, the central bank issued a notification relaxing the previous 100 percent margin or security value for importing goods. Now that margin will be determined on the basis of the customer-bank relationship. 

According to industry insiders, importers will need less cash due to the relaxation of the LC margin. It will also reduce import costs.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Ramadan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

6h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

3h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

3h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

5h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

4h | Videos