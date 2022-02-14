Bangladesh Bank’s old website to be closed from Wednesday 

The Bangladesh Bank is going to make the old version of its website inoperable from Wednesday.

"The old version of the web portal will no longer be operable after 15 February," a circular of the central bank reads.

A central bank high official, seeking anonymity, said that the central bank web portal -- www.bb.org.bd -- will only be available in its new version.

The official said, "We used to upload all sorts of data on different versions of the website. It was time-consuming as well as engaging lots of manpower."

The authority took this decision a couple of days ago after getting the approval from the central bank governor, he added.

The official further said, with this, all the public data will be available on the new website and it will facilitate more dynamic experiences for the users.

The central bank also adds a disclaimer on its new website mentioning that while every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information, Bangladesh Bank assumes no responsibility for any damages or losses to users resulting from any inadvertent alteration in the information provided by this website.