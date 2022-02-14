Bangladesh Bank’s old website to be closed from Wednesday 

Banking

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank’s old website to be closed from Wednesday 

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Bank is going to make the old version of its website inoperable from Wednesday.

"The old version of the web portal will no longer be operable after 15 February," a circular of the central bank reads.

A central bank high official, seeking anonymity, said that the central bank web portal -- www.bb.org.bd -- will only be available in its new version.

The official said, "We used to upload all sorts of data on different versions of the website. It was time-consuming as well as engaging lots of manpower."

The authority took this decision a couple of days ago after getting the approval from the central bank governor, he added.

The official further said, with this, all the public data will be available on the new website and it will facilitate more dynamic experiences for the users.

The central bank also adds a disclaimer on its new website mentioning that while every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information, Bangladesh Bank assumes no responsibility for any damages or losses to users resulting from any inadvertent alteration in the information provided by this website.  

Top News

Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

7h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

9h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

9h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

7h | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

7h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

7h | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director