Bangladesh Bank board approves Digital Bank guideline

The board of the Bangladesh Bank has approved the Digital Bank guideline keeping provision for paid-up capital at Tk125 crore.

Md Abul Bashar, executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank confirmed reporters about the approval.

Digital Bank license will be given under Banking Company Act 1991 payment service will be operated under Bangladesh Payment and Settlement System Regulations, 2014, according to the approved guideline.

The minimum shareholding of each sponsor will be Tk50 lakh (maximum 10% or Tk12.5 crore), the guideline says.

"The ceiling of 10%, in consultation with the government, may be relaxed in case of a digital bank formed as a joint venture of banks, financial institutes, microfinance institutions, MFS providers, fintech companies and technology firms or for a needed special case," reads the guideline.

A digital bank must go for an initial public offering (IPO) within five years from the date of the licence issuance by the central bank and the IPO amount should be minimum to the sponsor's initial contribution.

Digital banking is part of the broader context for the move to online banking, where banking services are delivered via the Internet.

The major difference is digital banks will have only headquarters, and no other physical presence while conventional banks have physical presence across the country.

The business, governance and operational requirements applicable to traditional banks in general, shall continue to apply to digital banks, according to the guideline.

The central bank is going to introduce digital banks in Bangladesh at a time when new generation banks across the globe are turning away from traditional brick-and-mortar banks in favour of digital banking.

Among the South Asian countries, India and Pakistan introduced digital banks in 2022.

At present, the banking sector is oversaturated with 61 conventional banks in Bangladesh.

The finance minister in his budget speech for the next fiscal year announced the launch of digital banking in the new year.

"The committee's work on formulating the outline for setting up digital banks is now completed. In FY2023-24, we hope to be able to launch a digital bank," according to the speech.

At present, Nagad, the country's second-largest MFS provider, is planning to set up a digital bank.

Nagad first approached the Bangladesh Bank for a digital bank licence in 2020 and following that the regulator moved to formulate guidelines in this regard.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, economist and executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), told TBS that the central bank should be very careful in approving digital banks.

They should not be given approval only because some directors sought approval together. Otherwise, they will disappear with the customer's deposit after approval.

He also said that the big mistake in the guidelines of digital banking is giving approval with only Tk125 crore as capital, it should have been Tk1,000 crore.

"The central bank should not approve digital banks in a wholesale manner like that of the scheduled banks. For example, so many insurance companies and non-bank financial institutions have given approvals, as a result of which the situation is now very bad," said Ahsan H Mansur.

He said, "There will be a large number of applications to get a digital bank. Four to five approvals can be given considering our country. But at present, no other organisation seems to be eligible in digital banking except for only bKash.

"Before allowing digital banking, manpower needs to be developed very efficiently. I don't know if the central bank has the power to regulate, but it needs to acquire that skill."