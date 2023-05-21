Bangladesh Bank to be established as apex regulatory body: Governor

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder expressed hope that the central bank will be established as the apex regulatory body.

"Soon after joining the Bangladesh Bank, I took up some work seriously including improving the quality working atmosphere of all the offices of the central bank. I believe productivity increases by more than 40% if the work environment is good," he said on Sunday (21 May) while addressing a reception prgramme organised for the bank officers going on post-retirement leave (PRL).

Bangladesh Bank's former governor Dr Mohammad Farasuddin, former and present deputy governors and former and present executive directors were present on the occasion.

Officers Welfare Association President HM Delwar Hossain presided over the event.

