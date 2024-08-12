Bangladesh Bank asks Nagad to launch digital bank by October

UNB
12 August, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 08:38 pm

Logo of Nagad. Photo: Courtesy
Logo of Nagad. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Bank has asked Nagad to launch its digital banking services by October.

In a meeting today (12 August), the central bank assured Nagad's senior officials that the central bank expects Nagad to launch the services, despite the unfounded rumours circulating against it.

Recent reports suggested conspiracies aimed at destabilising Bangladesh's financial sector, targeting Nagad and other institutions.

Certain groups are exploiting the current instability to spread misleading and defamatory information about Nagad, which recently became the first company in Bangladesh to receive a digital banking license, according to a press release.

The Bangladesh Bank acknowledged the need for Nagad to prepare adequately for the launch. 

Nagad's Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Anwar Hossain said the central bank has expressed eagerness for the launch, highlighting the importance of a digital bank for a cashless Bangladesh. It advised Nagad to disregard any rumours and focus on preparations.

Tanvir A Mishuk, Nagad's founder and CEO, said, "Our success may have become a curse. Our efforts to break market monopolies and offer affordable services seem to have upset some, leading to frequent targeting."

Last year, the Bangladesh Bank issued guidelines for digital banking and received applications from 52 institutions. After evaluation, it granted conditional licences to two institutions, but only Nagad met all conditions in time. As a result, Nagad was awarded the digital banking licence in June and is preparing to launch by October.

