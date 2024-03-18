Bangladesh Bank asks banks to be cautious about fake notes during Ramadan

The Bangladesh Bank asked all commercial banks to remain alert so that forgers cannot release counterfeit notes during the month of Ramadan and cash in on increased demand.

The central bank today (18 March) issued a circular to the managing directors of all commercial banks in this regard, instructing the banks to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of fake notes.

As per the circular, banks should televise a video clip containing security features of banknotes for at least one hour after an evening at major public places in the capital, divisional cities, and Bogura during the entire Ramadan.

The Bangladesh Bank also instructed banks to check notes before putting those in ATMs.

At the same time, all bank branches were asked to display the security features of banknotes in videos installed on their premises during banking hours.