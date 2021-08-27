Bangladesh Bank and EBL sign deal on ACS

All the branches and sub-branches of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) from now on will collect passport fees, VAT, TAX, and other government fees, states a press release.

Md Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) to this effect at Bangladesh Bank today, Thursday, 26 August 2021. Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal was present during the ceremony as the chief guest.

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank; from EBL M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Masudul Hoque Sardar Chief Financial Officer; Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs and Md. Safiqul Islam Zahid, Head, Financial Operations and Control, and other senior officials from both organizations were present at the event.