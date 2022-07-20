BAB lauds move allowing banks reschedule defaulted loans

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) has lauded the Bangladesh Bank (BB) move allowing the board of directors of banks to decide how they would treat the defaulted loans.

Previously, the central bank's approval was required to regularise loans under special facilities.

That power is now entirely in the hands of the banks, as per a BB circular issued on Monday.

"This is a landmark decision. Very useful and practical. This will be beneficial to all.

"We welcome the new provision," said BAB Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder after he paid a courtesy call on the recently appointed BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Wednesday (July 20).

"Today's meeting was to just exchange greetings nothing else," he added.

He said, with banks taking full control of loan rescheduling and restructuring, "This will surely reduce our workload and improve loan recovery.

"As a result of the BB move, accountability of the banks will increase. Those who will defy the new rules will have to be punished."

